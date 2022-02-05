Nigeria’s Under-20 women football team, the Falconets, have advanced to the fifth and final round of African Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, after beating their Cameroonian counterparts 3-0 in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, for a 3-0 aggregate victory.
More details later…
