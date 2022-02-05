Nigeria on Friday recorded 35 new coronavirus infections across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), late Friday night, shows that the country’s fatality toll still stands at 3,136, as no death was recorded since February 1 when it last reported a single death.

The data also shows that the confirmed cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 253,540, including 20,476 active cases.

NCDC also noted that a total of 229,982 people have been successfully treated and discharged, including 67 community discharges reported from FCT for February 4, 2022.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the data shows that Rivers State topped the chart with 15 cases, followed by Katsina State with eight cases.

FCT also reported six cases, while Gombe State reported four.

Ekiti and Kano states reported a single case each, while seven states: Abia, Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.