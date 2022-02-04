Former All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the House of Representatives forum, on Friday, called on the leadership of the party to ensure the sustainability of internal democracy in it ahead the 2023 general elections.

The forum made the call in a communiqué issued by its Protem Chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, after its meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night.

The forum noted that sustainability of internal democracy was in the progressive interest of the party and must be made to reign supreme.

According to the communiqué, the meeting reviewed the current state of the APC and asked the Governor Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that internal democracy was sustained in the party.

It added that the forum remains committed to deepening democracy in the country and the West African sub region.

It, however, condemned the current wave of forceful removal of democratically elected governments in the West Africa sub-region, adding that the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso were unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

The forum commended the federal government for tackling insecurity, economic crisis and anti-corruption cases in the country and urged it to do more in order to enhance peace and development of the country.

It called on delegates to the APC forthcoming National Convention scheduled for February 26 to ensure that only credible and visionary candidates were voted to occupy the party’s national offices.

The communiqué said this was critical to properly reposition the party ahead of 2023.

It quoted Mr Zailani as saying the time had come for stakeholders in the political space to accord the legislature and legislators their proper place in the scheme of things.

The communiqué decried the way legislators were being looked down upon, even though they remained a major stakeholder in the political equation.

According to the communiqué, the meeting was attended by APC former House of Representatives members from all the states of the federation.

(NAN)