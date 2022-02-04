A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State popularly known as The Osun Progressives (TOP) has demanded the immediate removal of the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, over “incessant attacks” on the leaders and members of the group.

The Osun Progressives who are supporters of the former governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, accused the police boss of bias in the discharge of his duties.

The group said this while addressing a press conference at Oranmiyan House, Osogbo, on Friday.

Suspected gunmen on Thursday invaded Mr Aregbesola’s campaign office, shooting sporadically into the air.

On Friday, the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed their officers to the campaign office to restore calm.

Speaking at the media briefing, a leader of TOP, Rasaq Salinsile, said a series of attacks on members of the group reported to the Police Commissioner were ignored.

Mr Salinsile added that even when the attackers are known people, the police refused to arrest them.

“We are of the firm belief that the refusal to act on our petitions on the impending attacks by the police and other security agencies emboldened the criminally minded associates of Governor Oyetola to become vicious on their attacks on us.

“We had intelligence reports of the Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction’s plan to assassinate and main us, and we had promptly passed the information to the Commissioner of Police in particular and all other security agencies. But nothing was done about it till now.

“Whenever we are attacked, the worst is that we are punished by the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode-led police command.

“We, therefore, call on CP Olokode to ask the Inspector-General of Police to post him out of Osun. We plead with the Inspector General of Police to please expeditiously transfer CP Olokode from Osun with immediate effect. CP Olokode, to the best of human understanding, is incapable of carrying out his job impartially as demanded by the constitution.

“This is clear from the litany of events that we have listed above. We note that the environment in which Oranmiyan House exists is a business district as there are banks and other significant businesses there.”

‘We are not bothered’

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, said those calling for the police commissioner’s removal do not appreciate the work he is doing.

“If he (police commissioner) is removed from Osun command won’t he be taken somewhere else? If they remove him from here, will he be removed from the Nigeria Police Force?

“What else do they want him to do? Should he cut his head for them? What else do they want him to do? Immediately the incident happened yesterday, he went there by himself, what else do they now want?

“Is it until he cuts his head for them that they will know that he is responding?”

‘Character assassination’

Funke Egbemode, the commissioner for information in the state, described the allegations against the governor as “character assassination.”

“They are only trying to assassinate the Governor’s character, everybody know Governor Oyetola, he has never been involved in any violent politics,” the commissioner said.

“The Governor knows what he is doing and where he is going.

“It is so sad that our politics have degenerated into this, we should be the Omoluabi that we are known for.

“It is bad, it is unfortunate and condemnable for anyone to accuse Governor Oyetola of marking anybody for assassination or maiming. If it wasn’t so serious, it would have been hilarious.

“They do not need to start showing signs of suffering from persecution complex, no, we do not need that. Political or electioneering time will come and go but we will still be here as human, this is our state.”