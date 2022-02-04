Some residents in Benin, the Edo capital, have said that some Nigerian men would continue to keep mistresses, popularly called ‘side chicks,’ due to their perceived benefits.

The respondents’ submissions arise from the growing reports of infidelity in the lives of men, especially the highly placed celebrities in society.

Some men who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin claim that wives might never be able to compete with the side-chicks in terms of allure, attention to detail, and penchant for romance.

Mr Ojefia King, a businessman, revealed that most men had side-chicks for the fun of it.

According to him, side-chicks usually do not expect anything except “trips and sex from a man, whether married or single”.

“Some side-chicks go after men because they are wealthy, while some others do it to meet their needs,” he said.

Also, Larry Sideso, a Disc Jockey (DJ), said that men are attracted to the side-chicks because they had less stress and were always obedient and understand their needs and desires.

“I am married, and I have a side-chick; she knows her place, no crossing of boundaries.

“My wife is aware of my side-chick.

“As I said earlier, everybody knows their place. I don’t carry different ladies. I have my wife and a side-chick.

“I love my wife so much. I won’t trade her for anything else, but my side-chick is only ‘assisting,’” he said.

Other reasons

Similarly, Ivie Idolor, a teacher, said that side-chicks “were always answering the call of nature for men”.

“If you study the creation of men critically, you will notice men have more extended reproductive period than women.

“A man can still impregnate a woman even at 75 years of age, but a woman can’t give birth at such age.

“Thus, the sperms in a man can produce many children, which means when God said dominate and replenish the earth specifically means men’s duty to reproduce double.

“Men cannot help it. That’s what hormones have programmed them to do. So, when a guy has had enough of his main chick, he moves on and forgets about loving his main chick again,” she said.

On his part, Richard Amekpa, a fashion designer, said men had side-chicks to get sexual satisfaction.

“Love, care, romance, and sex are essential in a relationship or marriage.

“If a wife cannot satisfy the husband with that, he will have someone else that will take her role.

“Total attention is very vital to see the natural beauty of a relationship.

“If a wife refuses to give the husband full attention, she is opening the door for a side-chick,” he said.

Advice

However, Isreal Osamuyi, a cleric, advised men to ‘upgrade’ their wives to the standard they admire in other women.

Mr Osamuyi said that most women hardly cared for themselves because they had one need or the other to take care of.

“Married women have children and always have one thousand and one responsibilities to attend to.

“So, there is little or no time at all to buy clothes, makeup, and visit drinking bars or roam around with friends.

“I am not in support of men having side-chicks, but if I want to peep into their world by trying to understand why, I think it’s purely because of insecurity,” he said.

