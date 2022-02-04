The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has said it is ready to partner refineries in the country to boost local capacity for manufacturing of essential medicines including vaccines.

The professional group also promised to ensure medicines that cannot be manufactured by the local industries will be readily available for use by Nigerians.

This was made known by the newly elected president of PSN, Cyril Usifoh, during a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Usifoh, a specialist in pharmaceutical chemistry, said the Nigerian government should realise that it is important to have petrochemicals that should be able to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, (APIs).

“We hope very soon, we will pay an advocacy visit to Dangote refineries encouraging him and others to make sure that these things are in place. When we have refineries producing APIs it becomes very easy to satisfy the local industry whenever they need it.

“But when we import API’s, it becomes a problem. We must have what I will call drug security, or medicine security and that goes in line with vaccines,” Mr Usifoh said.

Stressing the importance of local manufacturing, Mr Usifoh said if a country does not have food and medicine security and is also not able to produce what it needs or a greater percentage of what it needs, that country might be in trouble.

He added: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were basic things we didn’t have as a country. Thank God we were spared from the calamity. But we knew that we needed to look inwards.

“We don’t throw away what we have. I have been talking about developing local herbal remedies for COVID-19. Now, we will make sure that the local manufacturing industries are supported in not just advocacy, but we want to know what their needs are, and then be able to go ahead with that.”

Agenda

Speaking on his plans for Nigerians, the president said his executive will ensure an improved relationship with the government towards achieving the right of every Nigerian to pharmaceutical care.

Mr Usifoh also said his executive committee will establish a National Post-graduate College of Pharmacists to complement their consultancy cadre agenda while also working with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN and other relevant stakeholders.

“Institutionalising the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) programme, improving the visibility of pharmacists and pursuing the pharmacy tower project and all other business concerns of PSN are what we will work to achieve,” Mr Usifoh added.