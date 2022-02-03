Three former members of Nigeria’s national football team- Super Eagles– Emmanuel Babayaro, Emmanuel Amunike, and Efe Ambrose have joined an ongoing campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

FGM is any form of cutting that involves partial or total removal of the external genitalia or related injuries to the female genital organs for cultural or other non-therapeutic reasons.

The trio are throwing their support to a campaign aimed at sparking debate around the dangerous nature of FGM and bring the suffering by girls and women to an end.

Sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a new campaign initiative, which is tagged; “Born Perfect,” is launched by the Global Media Campaign to end FGM.

The new initiative, according to the organisers, aims at maximising the power of sport to mobilise, unite and communicate with people from all across the globe, and most importantly, African countries, where the highest rates of FGM is recorded.

Amunike, a former Barcelona and Nigerian winger; former goalkeeper, Babayaro, and Nigerian defender and an ex-Celtic player and now at St Johnstone, a Scottish Premiership side, Ambrose, will be engaged in series of activities to support the #BornPerfect project.

For instance, before the finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon, the three sports men will be sharing short video messages with their daughters via social media, with a simple message stating: “My daughter is #BornPerfect – say NO to FGM.”

FGM statistics

UNICEF data (2021) reports that, at least, 200 million girls across 30 countries have undergone FGM.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), FGM has no health benefits and it harms girls and women causing trauma, pain, bleeding, infections, vaginal fistula and death in some cases.

The United Nations demands FGM is halted immediately as a gross violation of human rights.

The practice is largely prevalent in African countries including Nigeria, although the UNFPA 2021 data on the prevalence of FGM in Nigeria revealed a reduction from 25 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent by 2018.

The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) in 2013 had reported that the prevalence of FGM was 25 per cent for women aged 15-49.

Support

According to the organisers, the #Born Perfect campaign seeks to cut through to younger men, instigating conversations, which they claimed, have been avoided for too long. It provides the perfect opportunity to kickstart a viral social media trend, resulting in millions of videos showcasing the voices of men speaking the same nine words, standing united against FGM.

“When I first visited Nigeria, I noticed that it was very difficult to grab young men’s attention about FGM. They were more interested in watching their heroes play football on TV in the bar”, Maggie O’Kane, chief executive of the Global Media Campaign to End FGM, said in the statement.

“This #BornPerfect campaign hits the goal – where other forms of campaigning just plain miss – because we are using their football heroes as influencers – to help bring about a change in young men’s attitudes towards FGM”, she added.