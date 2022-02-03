The officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a tactical team of the Lagos Police Command, have arrested five suspected Awawa cult group members in Agege and its environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five suspected cultists were arrested at different spots at Mulero, Orile Agege, Abule Egba, and Agege, in an all-night raid on spots suspected to be the hideouts of the gang.

Olayinka Egbeyemi, the RRS Commander in Lagos State, said the gang was arrested using the intelligence gathered as a result of civil disturbances unleashed in Mulero and part of Iyana Ipaja on Tuesday night.

“Early this morning we arrested five suspected Awawa Boys in an all-night raid in spots believed to be the hideouts of the cult gang in Mulero, Orile Agege, Abule Egba, and Agege.

“The figure excludes three suspected members who were handed over to the divisional police units in those areas on Wednesday.

“Working on the directives of new Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, deployed a convoy patrol to all the affected communities before the night raid on the suspected hideouts of the miscreants,” he said.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as possible as directed by the Commissioner of Police.

He added that part of the items recovered from one of the suspects were wraps of substances believed to be Indian hemp and ice (crystal meth).

(NAN)