The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it has begun investigation into Wednesday’s explosion which occurred at an evacuation vessel at Ukpokiti field (OML 108) in Delta State.

The NUPRC’s spokesperson, Paul Osu, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FSPO) facility which belongs to Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd exploded in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mr Osu said the commission had commenced investigations into the incident in conjunction with relevant stakeholders and would provide updates appropriately.

The commission said the investigation is in line with its statutory regulatory oversight of upstream petroleum operations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“There has been no report of any casualties or fatalities.

“The commission will take necessary measures to ensure that all safety and environmental measures in line with global best practices to safeguard lives and the environment are put in place,” he said.

In an earlier statement, Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd said 10 crew men were on board the vessel prior to the incident.

The company thanked the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and other community stakeholders for their assistance during the incident.

“We also appreciate the fishermen who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened,” it said.

