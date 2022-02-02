The founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, on Wednesday, celebrated the 33rd anniversary of Stanbic IBTC.

Stanbic IBTC is a financial institution that offers banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and corporations in Nigeria and abroad.

In a tweet Wednesday, Mr Peterside noted that Stanbic IBTC was founded on February 2, 1989, when he was 33 years old.

“Exactly 33 years ago, IBTC now @StanbicIBTC was founded when I was 33 years old,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“That was on 02 February 1989. Today, 33 years later I thank God for the lives of all those who played a part in building this great institution and in making it possible for me to look back 33 years”

The company, listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange market on November 28, 2012, has outstanding shares of N12.9 billion.

Like other financial institutions, Stanbic IBTC has evolved with about eight subsidiaries.

Stanbic IBTC Pension is one of the major pillars of the group’s assets.

Mr Peterside holds the position of non-executive director on the boards of Standard Bank Group Ltd and The Standard Bank Of South Africa Ltd.

The IBTC group recently announced its decision to establish a fintech firm to be christened Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited.