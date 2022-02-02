The Anambra State Government said it was responding to four major Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), endemic in the state as every local government area is affected by one or more of the diseases.

Vincent Okpala, the state commissioner for health, disclosed this at a news conference on NTDs Interventions to mark the 2022 World NTDs Day, in Awka on Wednesday.

World NTDs Day is marked every January 30 to re-energise the drive to end the suffering from the NTDs that are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins.

The Theme for this year’s World NTDs Day is “Achieving health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases”.

Mr Okpala, a medical doctor, identified River Blindness, Elephantiasis, Schistosomiasis and Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis, which includes Roundworm, Whipworm and Hookworms, as the NTDs endemic in the state.

He described NTDs as preventable communicable diseases prevalent in areas with poor sanitation, inadequate safe water supply and sub-standard housing conditions.

According to him, the diseases are considered neglected because they enjoy little funding, are almost absent from the global health agenda and are associated with stigma and social exclusion.

The commissioner said the state had been partnering with the Carter Center since 1995 to control and eliminate NTDs in communities in the state where over five million individuals were at risk of being infected with one or more diseases.

“NTDs are currently posing significant health challenges in various communities in the state.

“About 16 LGAs are endemic for River Blindness, 21 LGAs are endemic for Elephantiasis, 11 LGAs are endemic for Schistosomiasis and 12 LGAs are endemic for Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis.

“More researches are still needed to identify other endemic communities not currently captured so they can be included in the treatment plan,” he said

Mr Okpala said the state in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Carter Center, organised an annual NTDs programme to treat 80 per cent of the state population of over five million projected to be at risk.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to get revised guidelines to tackle NTDs

“We recognise that among the consequences of NTDs are pain, blindness, disability, disfiguration, death, stigmatisation, low or no income, social withdrawal and poor standard of living for the affected individuals.

“To prevent these consequences, we distribute NTD preventive medicines and community-based treatments annually in these endemic areas.

“Health equity is a must for us. Attention must be given to rural dwellers to ensure that they receive quality and affordable health care services. Potable drinking water should be provided to them.

“Also, grassroots sensitisation is the key. Let the neglect of these diseases stop in Anambra,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents to report any case of Elephantiasis, River Blindness, Dog bite and Snakebite to the nearest health centre.

“While encouraging the public to sleep inside mosquito bed nets to prevent vector transmitting diseases, Okpala advised them to go receive NTD drugs as the drugs are free, safe, and effective,” he said.

(NAN)