An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, presided by Ladiran Akintola, has fixed March 11 for hearing in an enforcement of fundamental human Rights suit.

The suit was instituted by 11 female Muslim Students of University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI) over the use of Hijab.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students’ parent on behalf of their children dragged the institution to the court for infringing on their children’s fundamental human rights for not allowing them to wear hijab on their school uniform.

The claimants are Farida Moshood, Halia Dopesi,Haliyat Adebayo, Iqlas Badiru, Maridiya Yekini, Mamuda Babarinde, Amdalat Opeyemi and a Civil Society Organisation, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), among others.

The other respondents in the suit are the School Principal, Phebean Olowe; the Chairman, Board of Governors, Abideen Aderinto; and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) office, Olalekan Jeremiah; Babatunde Okolo; Lukman Ajibade; Tunde Aro; and Fatumise Abey.

At the Wednesday proceedings, Counsel to the claimants, Hassan Fajimite, informed the court that he received counter affidavits from all the respondents except one.

Mr Fajimite told the court that he needed time to respond to the counter affidavits of the respondents and requested for an adjournment.

Mr Fajimite urged the court to declare the continuous denial of the authority of ISI to allow the female Muslim students from wearing hijab as wrongful and unconstitutional

Olalekan Tani, Counsel to the PTA, informed the court that he was bringing an application to substitute the name of Dr Olalekan Jeremiah and Lukman Ajibade, who are the association Chairman and Secretary.

Mr Tani informed the court that necessary adjustments would be done before the next adjourned date.

Magnus Ejelonu and M. H. Okeji are the counsels to the school principal and the school Governing Board.

It would be recalled that the applicants counsel in his originating summon said, the action of the authority of ISI violates the applicants’ right to freedom of thought, religion and right to education as contained in Section 38 (1)(a) and 42(1)(a) of the Constitution.

(NAN)