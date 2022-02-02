Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has urged members of the reconstituted National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to help deepen economic reforms that could accelerate growth and deepen societal development.

Mr Osinbajo spoke at the inauguration of the NCP on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Osinbajo, chairman of the council, urged members to tackle new transactions and reform activities of the Nigerian government with diligence and patriotism, in order to pave the way for accelerated economic development.

He listed some of the major economic issues that need to be addressed to include the reform of the National Electric Power Industry (NESI), continuation of the reform in the River Basin Development Authorities and National Parks sub-sector, reform of the transport sector, commercialisation of enterprises in the communications and media sector, among other concerns.

“We are required to take appropriate steps to ensure that the interests of the various segments of our society, particularly the ordinary citizens, are protected in the implementation of the reform programme,” he said.

Mr Osinbajo also advised the council to approve the legal and regulatory framework for public enterprises, review the socio-economic effects of privatisation and commercialisation and decide on appropriate remedies.

“Some of the cardinal objectives of the economic agenda of this administration are to ensure accelerated growth of the economy and provide infrastructure,” he said.

“The objectives include creating jobs and providing a suitable environment for productive activities to flourish and tap our enormous natural wealth for the benefit of our people.”

The vice-president also called for robust monitoring of privatised enterprises, deepening of public-private partnerships for the provision of infrastructure, and identification and optimization of public assets.

Members of the reconstituted NCP include the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who serves as Vice Chairman and Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo. Others are Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Nigeria’s Attorney-General; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, among others.

Mr Osinbajo urged members of the council to dedicate themselves to the socio-economic development and growth of Nigeria.