The Police Command in Oyo State says it received 1,767 valid online applications in the ongoing police recruitment across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, made this known in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Mrs Onadeko said the physical credentials screening of the shortlisted applicants commences on February 1 and will end on February 20 at the command office in Eleyele, Ibadan, based on local government areas of the applicants.

Mrs Onadeko wished the shortlisted applicants a successful screening exercise.

The CP assured the general public that the statutory entry requirements into the Force as clearly stated in the Police Act and Regulations would be followed accordingly.

She urged the shortlisted applicants to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and avoid acts capable of undermining the exercise, adding that the exercise is free.

Mrs Onadeko urged the shortlisted applicants to come to the screening centre with their National Identity Number (NIN) Slip, Original and duplicate copies of their credentials, Printout of the application profile page, Duly completed Guarantor’s form and White T-shirt and Shorts (Knickers).

“Candidates are also required to come along with recent passport photographs, two white flat files, and wear their facemask as the exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“Candidates are to appear at the venue of the screening at 0800hrs daily on the date indicated against their local government as scheduled below:

“Tuesday 1ST FEBRUARY, 2022: Afijio, Akinyele and Atiba.

“Wednesday, 2ND FEBRUARY, 2022:ATISBO, EGBEDA and IBADAN NORTH

“Thursday, 3RD FEBRUARY, 2022: IBADAN NORTH EAST, IBADAN NORTH WEST AND IBADAN SOUTH EAST.

“FRIDAY, 4TH FEBRUARY, 2022:IBADAN SOUTH WEST, IBARAPA CENTRAL, IBARAPA EAST

“SATURDAY, 5TH FEBRUARY, 2022:IBARAPA NORTH, IDO and IREPO among others,” she said.

(NAN)