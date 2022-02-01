The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to develop a national policy on cocoa production.

The lower chamber asked the government to review the existing laws and policies on cocoa/commodity production.

The calls followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos) during plenary on Tuesday.

In his motion, Mr Kuye said Nigeria’s cocoa production continues to experience a decline since the post-Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) of the 80s.

He noted that the mono-economy is hurting the sector, adding that the lack of regulation of the sector is depriving farmers of the income they deserve.

Mr Kuye said the inability of successive administrations to revive the cocoa sector.

“Nigerian Cocoa Market crashed in the 1990s as production fell to 170,000 tons and was impacted by the Structural Adjustment Policies of the late 1980s that included the dissolution of the Cocoa Marketing Board to liberalise cocoa marketing trade and allow improved cocoa output and pricing.

“National Cocoa Development Committee, Established in December 1999 by the Obasanjo Administration, was tasked to improve cocoa quality and increase production from 170,000 tons to 300,000 tons and 600,000 tons per annum in the short and long term respectively.

“The unregulated and liberalised Cocoa Industry is depriving Cocoa Farmers of yearly revenues as they are unable to collect the Living Income Differential (LID) of USD400 per tonne paid to Cocoa Farmers in other countries like Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, apart from the cocoa floor prices that are paid by world cocoa buyers.

‘Need to Review Cocoa Production Policy’

According to the lawmaker, Nigeria is losing N10 billion annually “due to the federal government’s non-commitment to find sustainable, executable solutions to problems bedevilling the Cocoa Industry.”

Despite promises of diversifying the economy by the present administration, the country continues to rely on oil for FX.

In 2020, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had admitted that the foreign exchange earning of government was still dependent on oil.

While the government has adopted different measures to increase self-sufficiency in certain products, the economy continues to grapple with inflation and weakened naira.

The bank has deployed direct interventions in the agricultural sector through the anchor borrowers programme and others.

The motion was taken without debate and was unanimously adopted when it was put to vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.