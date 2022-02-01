The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, granted a former rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, Idris Bugaje, leave to appeal against a ruling in a N1 billion defamation suit brought against him and the institution.

It gave Mr Bugaje and his co-defendants to go ahead to the Court of Appeal to appeal its previous decision dismissing their preliminary objection to the libel suit.

The libel suit was filed against them by a staff member of the Budget Office of the Federation, Bilkisu Sannusi.

A polytechnic expenditure officer in the budget office, Ms Sannusi, sued the defendants over what she described as their alleged defamatory publication against her.

She said Mr Bugaje and his co-defendants published the alleged defamatory publication against her after she exposed alleged corruption in the 2020 expenditure budget of the institution.

She sued Mr Bugaje, alongside the incumbent rector of Kaduna Polytechnic and the institution itself, accusing them of damaging her reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

At Monday’s proceedings, the judge, Hamza Mu’azu, granted the application by Mr Bugaje’s counsel, Kamaluddin Umar, for extension of time to file their defence and a leave to appeal against the earlier ruling delivered by the court.

The judge had on September, 28, 2021, held that the preliminary objection brought by defendants’ counsel challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit was lacking in merit.

“I hold that the preliminary objection is misconceived and lacking in merit and accordingly fails and is hereby dismissed,” Mr Mu’azu had ruled.

Suit

Mrs Sannusi claims in the suit marked, FCT/HCT/CV/54/54/2021, that the defendants maliciously described her as “incompetent and corrupt” in a publication dated April 15, 2019.

She said the publication was and circulated as “vendetta” against her.

This, the claimant said, the defendants did after “they were fingered in the corrupt practices complaint” which she claimed to have lodged against them and some of her colleagues (in the Budget office) “who conspired with them to manipulate the personnel budget of the Kaduna Polytechnic for the year 2020.”

The matter was adjourned until March 10 for continuation of hearing.

Defence’s preliminary objection

In a preliminary objection they filed on June 22, 2021, the defendants’ lawyer, Kamaluddin Umar, told the judge that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

The defendants argued that the action of the claimant was barred from filing the suit by the provisions of the Public Officers Protection Act.

They further contended that the necessary parties had not been brought before the court

They, therefore, sought, among others, “an order of this honourable court dismissing/striking out” the suit “as this honourable court lacks jurisdiction to entertain same.”