Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Monday expressed his desire to join the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Tambuwal, who made his intention known during the state PDP stakeholders’ meeting, said the decision is in respect of some of his political history.

“When the members of House of Representatives approached me to contest for the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, I gave them conditions.

“That is; as a loyal son of Sokoto State, they should consult with my leaders in the state, before I could accept their call, which they did and by the grace of God, we eventually emerged victorious.

“Now, we are here and I have listened to party leaders, women, youth and members of the PDP in Sokoto State on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultation.

“This is with a view to running and contesting first as flag bearer of the PDP and if God Almighty blesses our effort, subsequently the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the name of God Almighty, the most beneficent, the most merciful, I hereby accept to begin the process of consultation to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, a former deputy governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtari Shagari, called on the people of the state to always remain grateful to God for producing “good Nigerian leaders”.

“As such, after 42 years of Shagari leadership in the country, we sat down to rethink of who will sustain the credibility and leadership style exhibited by our founding fathers.

“We realised that among all of us, the most deserving is Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and we solicited his acceptance to join the 2023 presidential race in the country,” he said.

Mr Shagari added that the decision was taken based on general consultation across the country and the belief that if Mr Tambuwal becomes the President of Nigeria, there would be peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

Also speaking, the state PDP Chairman, Bello Goronyo, said that the decision to call the governor to join the 2023 presidential race is generally the mandate of the PDP supporters in the state.

Other leaders at the meeting included Sen. Danbaba Danbuwa (PDP-Sokoto), Abubakar Magaji, Sokoto Assembly Deputy Speaker, and Umarun Kwabo, among others.

In 2018, Mr Tambuwal contested the PDP presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State but lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The governor will conclude his second term in office in May 2023.

Among those who have indicated their interest in the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the PDP are two former Senate Presidents, Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki, publisher of Oviation magazine, Dele Momodu, and a pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa.

