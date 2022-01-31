The police in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, have arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother and setting the corpse ablaze.

The incident happened on Sunday in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra, according to a statement issued on Monday by the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga.

The arrested man has been identified as Onyedika Nnofu.

The 47-year-old victim, Maduabuchi Nnofu, was visually-impaired, and was the chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability in the local government area.

Mr Ikenga said the suspect was currently being interrogated by the police in the state.

He said the commissioner of police in the state has assured of a “comprehensive investigation” into the incident.

“Preliminary information showed that the brothers were having issues (conflict) over land,” he said.

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Anambra State chapter, said the “evil act” was carried out by the suspect because the victim was “blind and helpless”.

The association, in a statement issued on Monday by its Chairman, Ugochukwu Okeke, appealed to the police to ensure the suspect is charged to court, alongside other conspirators, after investigation.

It also urged the state government and civil society organisations to assist the group to get justice for the victim.

“We are demanding justice for the late Maduabuchi.

“Justice is necessary to prevent a repeat of this man’s inhumanity to man on our member or any other person anywhere in Nigeria,” the association said.