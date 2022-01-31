A former doctor at the Premier Specialist Medical Centre on Monday testified before the coroner, M.K.O Fadeyi, about her involvement in the fatal surgery performed on the late Peju Ugboma.

Motunrayo Amadu, a gynaecologist, explained in cross-examination that she assisted the “responsible medical officer,” Akiseku Kazeem, in the surgery.

The duo and Kelechi Kingsley Renner had been indicted of unprofessional conduct in the matter by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria (MDPCN).

The Lagos-based founder and CEO of I Luv Desserts, a pastry confectionery, Mrs Ugboma died on April 25 shortly after she did an elective surgery at the Premier hospital.

After her death, the bereaved family accused the Victoria Island-based hospital of alleged medical negligence in handling her surgery.

Before the cross-examination, Abimbola Akeredolu, a senior lawyer and representative of the hospital, referred to a statement made on oath to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria (MDPCN) by the deceased husband, Ijoma Ugboma, that his late wife was placed on a ventilator’s wrong settings.

However, the coroner ruled it out stating that it happened outside his court.

Cross-examination

Ms Amadu during cross-examination explained the role she played in the surgery of the deceased.

When Mrs Akeredolu asked her to react to the statement made by the deceased’s husband that you “carried your bag and ran away” after the surgery, Ms Amadu said her role in the surgery was primarily to assist, adding that she was not the managing gynaecologist.

Ms Amadu said that before the surgery, she was on a leave of absence and only met with the patient on the day of the surgery.

FCCPC

Responding to Babatunde Irukera, the chief executive of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on why she left the Premier hospital, she cited “personal reason,” adding that although she is not currently employed, she left in September 2021, a year after she started working with them.

Ms Amadu said the deceased received two units of blood intra-operatively and one post-surgery.

She said she didn’t notice that there was blood transfusion during the surgery, adding that “it is very possible to be so concentrated (in other duties) and not know that blood was changed.”

She said every health officer has a role to play during surgery.

When Mr Irukera asked her to justify her non-awareness, she said it is the responsibility of the surgeon but the knowledge “would have been helpful.”

In response to another question on a “potential blood clot,” she said if she was aware, it “could have stimulated conversation.”

When asked by the deceased’s family lawyer, Babatunde Ogungbamila, “if it was a difficult surgery,” she said “for someone who has had three previous surgeries, it was not a usual surgery” due to the scars.

The vaginal vault wasn’t completely closed, however, the case note (her medical record) did not state that it was closed, Ms Amadu said. She noted that it was not likely for bleeding to occur if it was closed.

The coroner adjourned the matter to February 21 and 28.