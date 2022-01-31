Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday on Twitter.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

This comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in the country and Canadians in their numbers are protesting mandatory vaccination and other health restrictions.

According to CNN, Mr Trudeau and his family have been isolated for days after announcing an exposure to COVID-19. At least one of his three school-age children also tested positive, according to the Prime Minister’s office.

Mr Trudeau did not disclose how he was exposed. He met in person Wednesday with several members of his cabinet.

“The Trudeau family has been relocated to an undisclosed location as a precaution as protests continue in Ottawa by those opposing Covid-19 health restrictions. The events began as a protest by truckers opposed to vaccine requirements and gained followers calling for an end to other Covid-19 mandates,” CNN reported.

With 80 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.