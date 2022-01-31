Magistrate’s Court 58 in Nomansland, Kano, has remanded a former state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muaz Magaji, in prison custody.

Mr Magaji was arraigned before the court on a four-count charge of defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Magaji, a former political ally to Mr Ganduje, is now a critic of the governor after he was sacked as commissioner for alledgedly celebrating the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

He has since aligned with a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by former Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, and has, in a series of Facebook posts, criticised the Ganduje-led faction.

In one of the posts, he reportedly shared a photo of Mr Ganduje in a compromising manner with a woman.

The charges contravened Sections 392, 399 and 114 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Kano State 1999.

Mr Magaji pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecution counsel therefore applied for adjournment in order to present his case.

But the defence counsel, Gazzali Ahmad, applied for bail of his client on health ground, citing Sections 168, 172 and 174 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Kano State 1999.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail application on the grounds that the defence counsel did not tender sufficient evidence to prove his client’s alleged debilitating health condition.

Mr Wada further said granting Mr Magaji bail would encourage others to defame the character of people.

The magistrate therefore ordered that he be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to February 3.

Mr Magaji was first arraigned on Friday but failed to take a plea due to alleged loss of hearing he suffered.

Mr Magaji’s lawyer, Gazzali Ahmad, had argued that his client temporarily lost hearing owing to aural injuries he sustained after airbag discharge.

The lawyer argued further that the accused could not hear the charges and take his plea.

He therefore prayed the court to grant him bail to enable him seek medical attention.

Ruling on the matter, the magistrate ordered that Mr Magaji be taken to police hospital and remanded in prison custody.