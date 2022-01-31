Residents of Cross River State have called on the Federal Government to revoke the licence of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) for poor performance and exploitation of consumers.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar, lamented the spate of poor power supply in the state in the past one month and the exploitative estimated bills they receive.

Electricity consumer, Offiong Okon, who is a medical doctor, said: “We are really suffering at 8 Miles area, the situation was not this bad because we started using a pre-paid meter. We usually spend N25,000 every two months.

“But six days ago, we charged the meter with N25,000 and today, our meter is reading minus 287 in six days even when we don’t have power for more than one hour a day.

“It is fraud, it is wicked and we are in trouble. The Federal government should withdraw PHEDC’s licence and give it to competent hands.”

Meanwhile, a group, Concerned Electricity Consumers, has given the PHEDC a two-week ultimatum to transfer its Zonal Manager, Collins Igwe, from Cross River.

The group, led by Celestine Nsefik, accused the zonal manager of “playing god” with electricity supply in the state.

“We are giving PHEDC two weeks to withdraw their zonal manager in Cross River because since he assumed duty in the state in July 2021, we have been grappling with the issue of blackout in the state.

“We pay so much for estimated billing, yet we don’t have light, the situation was not this bad prior to his coming. It is a deliberate way of ripping consumers who pay so much for estimated billing without light.

“We cannot continue to watch him keep us in darkness while suffocating us with bills.

“PHEDC is supposed to abide by the Service Reflective Tariff system, whereby consumers pay for energy consumed; the tariff should be equal to service,” Mr Nsefik said.

Another consumer, Aniefiok Matthew, who showed NAN his bill for November and December 2021, complained bitterly of what he described as a reckless estimated billing system by PHEDC in the state.

“I stay in the Atimbo Area of Calabar. In November, we received a bill of N12,900 which we paid totally, in December. They sent us a bill of N35,400, which is almost a 200 per cent increase, that is crazy.

“Now for the past one month, we have hardly seen power supply for more than two hours daily, that is for days you even see it,” he said.

The Clan Head of Kasuk 11 community in Calabar, Ededem Ayito, who also complained about the poor power situation in Calabar, said in countries where things are done properly, PHEDC would have been sued and made to pay damages.

“Here, a community would be without power for over six months due to a bad transformer and when they contribute and buy a new one, PHEDC will send them bills for the six months they had no power, where is that done?” he said.

When contacted, the PHEDC zonal manager, Mr Igwe, declined comment, saying he had not been authorised to speak to the press.

(NAN)