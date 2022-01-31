A group, the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations (CACSO) has demanded the report of the police investigation into the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), eight months after his assassination.

Mr Gulak, a former political adviser to the then President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed on May 30, 2021, by unknown gunmen in Imo State, on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport to board a flight to Abuja.

The group, in a statement by its Convener, Haruna Jagindi and General Secretary, Danjuma Shetima, demanded that the true identity of those that assassinated Mr Gulak should be revealed, including their sponsors.

“Nigerians, especially those from the northern part of the country, are still reeling from the pain of losing such an illustrious son, whose participation in nation-building cannot be forgotten.

The group said there were other occupant(s) in the vehicle with Mr Gulak, when he was assassinated.

It said unmasking the identity of those behind unknown gunmen in Imo would help Nigerians take precautions, and adequate sanctions meted out to those behind the killing.

The group made reference to last year controversial arrest of a former governorship candidate in Imo, Uche Nwosu, and demanded that the motive behind the arrest be made public.

Mr Nwosu, a son-in-law to a former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, was arrested inside an Anglican Church during Sunday service, with police operatives firing gunshots in the air, and congregants scampering for safety.

“These elements did not just invade the Church, but they did while fully masked up just like the unknown gunmen we have in the state, they had nothing to identify or differentiate them from criminal elements.

“They were neither in uniform nor having any form or means of identification to prove they were security agents as required by operating standards all over the world.

“Eyewitnesses had no option than to conclude that Chief Uche Nwosu had been kidnapped because they could not point to anything to identify his abductors as security agents.

“These armed men that invaded the Church must be unmasked and adequate sanctions meted out to them having engaged themselves or allowed themselves to be used illegally to break professional ethics as stipulated in The Nigeria Police Act 2020.

“These actions, if considered by the Inspector General of Police, will go a long way in stemming future occurrences of these kinds of unnecessary scandals, and also gain the support of the citizens for the police in the fight against insecurity,” the group said.

