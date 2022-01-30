Opeyemi Bamidele, a gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ekiti, has assured his supporters that he is seeking redress for “the blatant abuse” of trust during the exercise.

Mr Bamidlele, senator representing Ekiti Central on the platform of the APC, who stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, lamented how the process was hijacked by those at the helm of affairs at the Ekiti chapter of APC.

He said: “We are of course, taking immediate steps within the confines of our party’s constitution and the law to seek redress for this blatant abuse of trust and due process by the state actors.

“It is public knowledge that no primary election took place on Thursday, Jan. 27 but yet, rather disappointedly, results were announced based on concocted and fictitious vote counts.

“So while we are on this quest to seek an amicable resolution to this impasse, I urge all to remain calm and prayerful that justice and truth will prevail for the benefit of the people of Ekiti.”

The primary election won by Abiodun Oyebanji, immediate past Secretary to the State Government, was believed by other aspirants to have been skewed in favour of the winner.

Mr Oyebanji, said to be the anointed candidate of the Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said he would seek reconciliation with the aggrieved aspirants so that the APC can go into the main election as a formidable unit.

Like Mr Opeyemi, who was the director-general of the Fayemi Campaign Council in the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state, Dayo Adeyeye, a former Minister of State for Works also dismissed the primary election as fraudulent.

