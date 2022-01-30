The stage is set for arguably the toughest fixture in the quarter-final pairings of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as North African rivals, Egypt and Morocco, will slug it out for a place in the semi-final later today.

The Pharaohs after their stuttering start against Nigeria have picked themselves up as they have masterfully ground out the needed results in their subsequent matches without conceding any goal.

They beat Guinea Bissau and Sudan, before needing penalties to oust Cote d’Ivoire.

The Pharaohs would hope their superstar Mohamed Salah will be in top form once again as they try to navigate past a tough opponent in the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

For Morocco, one of the biggest underachievers in AFCON history, with just one title to their name since 1976, they would be hoping to get it right this term in Cameroon to end their trophy drought.

While Egypt boasts of Salah, Morocco can count on Achraf Hakimi as well as his other teammates to produce more good performances to aid their qualification for the semifinals in style.

This will be the seventh Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Egypt and Morocco, with Morocco winning three of the previous six (D1 L2), although Egypt won the most recent such match, in the quarter-finals in 2017 (1-0).

Apart from the eagerly anticipated Northern Derby, Senegal and Equatorial Guniea will also slug it out for a place in the final four with both teams still hoping for their first AFCON triumph ever.

Though the Teranga Lions are one of the pre-tournament favourites, they are yet to show their true colours since the start of the competition. They have two wins, two draws and three goals scored without any conceded so far.

Match Details

Egypt Vs Morocco

Date: January 30, 2022

Time: 4.00 p.m.

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Managers’ words

Carlos Queiroz (Coach, Egypt)

“People are not satisfied with good performance only, they want more, so we have to prepare well for Morocco, who we certainly respect.

:We are in an official tournament, not a trip to the garden. There is a difficult atmosphere that we face in that tournament.”

Vahid Halilhodzic (Coach, Morocco)

“The two teams know each other well and the rivalry is intense between the pair.

“It’ll be a tactical battle, and while they have more experience, I know them well.

“We have enthusiasm, youth and, despite what they’ve done, we want to win, we aren’t afraid of them.”

Match Details

Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

Date: January 30, 2022

Time: 8.00 p.m.

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Managers’ Words

Aliou Cissé (Coach, Senegal)

“We are going to approach this match as we have done before, with humility and confidence. We will play against a good team from Equatorial Guinea that we know well. We have great respect for this team which has good players. We have been gaining momentum since the start of the competition and we will play our best football to get to the semi-finals.”

Juan Micha (Coach, Equatorial Guinea)

“Our team is ready, both physically and mentally. We respect Senegal, runners up of the previous edition. It will be a final for us, and we will play our game to put on a good match and go as far as possible. It’s true that we won against Senegal in 2012 AFCON but we are not the favourites this time.”