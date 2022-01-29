The Labour Party in Ekiti state, on Saturday picked Olugbenga Daramola as its concensus candidate for the June 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

At a ceremony, held at its situation office located at Dallimore junction, Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman of the party, Odunayo Okunade, presented Mr Daramola with the party flag.

Mr Okunade appealed to the people of Ekiti to vote the party’s candidate in the June 18 governorship elections.

He declared that the party will provide an alternative to the alleged misrule of the PDP and APC.

He said, “the time is now to take our future in our hands. We should say enough is enough to foreigners and liberate Ekiti from their hands, saying it is time for the home-based to govern their own state by themselves.

The party chairman noted that time has come to resist any form of rigging in the state.

“It is unfortunate that those who took over the affairs of the state since the return of democracy are not projecting the state well and in order to put the state right on track, the Labour Party has picked a home-based to free Ekiti from the hands of the foreigners.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr Daramola thanked members of the party, drawn from the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti, for their wise decision in presenting him as the concensus candidate of the party in the state.

“With all humility, no one will regret my candidature as I pledge to serve in a spirit of fidelity and commitment to the common goal, always in accord with the purpose and principle of the Labour Party constitution.

“I want to specially thank the National leadership of our great party, under Mr Julius Abure, and the state executive under Mr Odunayo Okunade, for piloting the affairs of our party despite several challenges,” he said.

Mr Daramola, however, promised to deliver the state through the votes of the electorate to Labour Party and move it to the next level.

The event was witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, party members in the South-west, among others. (NAN)