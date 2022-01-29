One teenager and two others were allegedly caught burning the head of a girl they killed for money ritual purposes at the Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta in Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the three, Wariz Oladehinde, 17, and Abdul Gafar Lukman, 19, and the 20-year-old, Mustakeem Balogun, were all noticed by a local community security guard, Segun Adewusi.

Mr Adewusi had alerted the officers at Adatan Police Station, who went to the scene, caught the boys in the act and subsequently arrested them.

While the three were caught, one of them identified simply as Soliu, took to his heels and was yet to be arrested as of the time of filing this report.

A police officer, who confirmed the incident to our reporter, said that the slain girl, identified as Rofiat, was a resident of Idi-Ape, near the scene of the incident.

The deceased girl was said to have been lured by her boyfriend, Soliu, to his room where he held her down and asked one of his friends to cut her with a knife.

The officer, who does not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak for the police, said, “The arrested suspects were identified as 17-year-old Wariz Oladeinde from Kugba, 19-year-old Abdulgafar Lukman from Kugba and Mustakeem Balogun from Bode Olude, all in Abeokuta. Soliu was the boyfriend of the girl, he ran away, but was later arrested.

“They killed Rofiat, cut her head, packed the headless body in a sack and started burning the head in a pot. They told the police in the presence of a mammoth crowd that they wanted to use it for money ritual.

“The police have taken the body away to a mortuary,” he said.

In a video made available to our reporter, Mr Balogun was heard saying, “We wanted to use just her head alone for money ritual. Soliu strangled her and he told me to assist him and we cut off her head.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Oyeyemi added that “the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as height of callousness has ordered for a massive manhunt for Soliu, the fleeing boyfriend of the victim.

“The CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation with a view to arraigning them in court as soon as possible.”