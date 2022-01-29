Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has signed the state’s 2022 budget into law, with a commitment to complete many of the ongoing infrastructural projects.

Mr AbdulRazaq signed the revenue and spending plan on Friday, a day after it was passed by the state House of Assembly.

The N189.6 billion budget commits 56 per cent to capital expenditure and 44 per cent to recurrent expenditure.

Mr AbdulRazaq had proposed 55.3 per cent of the total package for capital expenditure and 44.7 per cent for recurrent spendings.

Speaking shortly after signing the budget, the governor said it also captured the workers’ promotion and the consequential adjustment component of the national minimum wage. He said the payment will begin this month.

“Some of the highlights of the budget included the implementation of the consequential adjustment of minimum wage and paying some salary arrears that could not be paid by the previous administration.

”We are equally doing cash backing of promotions. Those are some of the major challenges for the administration,” he said.

“We will also focus on completing ongoing infrastructural projects, job creation and expanding the economic base of the state. We will try to ensure full implementation of the budget as much as revenue permits.

“I must commend the House for doing the needful to ensure that the budget is passed on time. We appreciate the work you have done,” Mr AbdulRazaq said.

At the budget signing ceremony were the House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Deputy Speaker, Raphael Adetiba; Leader of the House, Mogaji Olawoyin; Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Ibrahim Ambali; the Commissioners for Finance and Planning and Economic Development, Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi and Remilekun Banigbe, respectively; Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Saadu Salau; and Clerk of the House, Halimat Jummai Kperogi.

In his remarks, Mr Danladi-Salihu commended the administration for its commitment to development and of the state.

“The budget was presented on the 22nd of December, 2021 and the Assembly began work immediately. We invited ministries, departments and agencies for budget defence. We scrutinised and passed the budget yesterday (Thursday).

“The budget is truly a budget of sustainable development and economic growth. The capital votes favour projects that will touch the lives of the people and reforms that would attend to decayed infrastructure. With these projects, our state will move to the next level infrastructural wise.

“The two previous budgets passed by this assembly show the prudency, integrity and transparency of this administration. It is our belief that the prudency and transparency that played out in the previous ones will play out with this too.

“Most of the projects cut across the three senatorial districts while the recurrent also aptly caters for the people’s welfare.”

The speaker commended his colleagues in the Assembly for their hard work and commitment to the success of the administration.