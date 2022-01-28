As part of efforts to improve infrastructure at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to expand the Zulu wing of the terminal.

According to a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, the authority’s spokesperson, the expansion project “will commence any moment from now”.

Mrs Yakubu added that the exercise will hamper passenger facilitation minimally at the terminal, as normal passenger check-in will not be affected in any way.

“However, the Protocol and VIP lounge at the terminal will be affected, as the facilities will be relocated temporarily till the end of the project, since major construction works will be carried out in that axis of the terminal,” the statement said.

FAAN said it is already making arrangements for temporary spaces to be used as Protocol and VIP lounges, while the project is being executed.

When the expansion project is completed, the terminal would have been enhanced in terms of capacity, aesthetics and passenger comfort, as the expected and expanded new lounges will be twice what is presently on ground, the statement said.

“The Authority will like to appeal to passengers and other airport users to please be patient and bear with us for any inconvenience, while the project will last.

“We will continue to give more updates on the project, as the need arises.”