A man said to be a local revenue collector was on Thursday shot dead by a soldier at the Onitsha bridgehead security checkpoint, Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the soldier reached out for his rifle during a misunderstanding with a tricycle operator in the area. But as he was cocking it, he shot at the revenue collector who died instantly.

A witness, Charles Chinonso, narrated what happened.

“The soldier ran to where they parked one of their armoured vehicles, (and) picked his gun. In his attempt to shoot either the tyre of the Keke or the Keke rider, I wouldn’t know what his intention was, he shot an innocent passer-by.

“The guy (victim) happened to be one of those Agbero that collect revenue. And the guy fell immediately and died,” Mr Chinonso said.

He said the soldier fled the scene, alongside three or so of his colleagues, as soon as protest erupted over the incident.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday night. He said preliminary investigation “revealed” the shooting occurred when a “hoodlum attempted to disarm a security officer”.

Mr Ikenga could not say if it was a soldier that was involved or an official of another security agency.

It was a “joint operation” by multiple security agencies, he said.

He said the police quickly deployed their operatives to maintain peace in the area as soon as they got information on the incident, and that the public would soon be briefed after an investigation.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him on the development.