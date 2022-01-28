The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has linked the number of out-of-school children to the challenges of growth and development of countries.

He said bringing every child aboard the ”ship of education is a national priority that must be taken seriously by every stakeholder.”

An educated populace, he said, is a critical recipe for development and peace in any society.

The minister, who stated this on Thursday in his keynote address at the national campaign on out-of-school children in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, said no nation can make meaningful progress with a high number of its youths as illiterates.

Basic education is officially free and compulsory in Nigeria, as stipulated by the Universal Basic Education ACT, (2004).

Nigeria’s number of out-of-school children is currently estimated at over 10 million, with fears that more children could slide out of school a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and rising insecurity in the regions with the existing highest number of out-of-school children.

Kebbi is home to about 900,000 out-of-school children, according to Governor Abubakar Bagudu.

Last year, UNICEF estimated that over a million children in Nigeria are scared of going back to school.

However, Mr Nwajiuba maintained that the federal ministry of education is determined to ensure that all children of school age who are out of school are returned to complete their basic and secondary education and possibly transit to tertiary institutions.

He called for synergy amongst agencies especially communities where these children exist to ensure that they are given the necessary support to achieve education, adding that this is the only way “we can achieve a better, reliable, developed and peaceful society.”

The minister appealed individuals and groups to take responsibility for the education of the children, especially for the orphans who have no one to care for their educational needs.

He also called on state governments to upscale their efforts in supporting the federal government in the task of educating these children, adding that education is a collective responsibility.

The minister also expressed pain over the remaining 14 students who were abducted at the Federal Government College, Birni Yauri in 2020.

“My heart and soul are with all Nigerian children who are still in captivity. I stand with the parents in the circumstance. Government will continue to do all it can to free our children who are being held for what they know nothing about” the minister said.

In his address, Governor Bagudu, represented by the secretary to the state government, Babale Yauri, said the state is fully committed to eradicating the out-of-school children phenomenal.

He said his government has committed over N15.5 billion to the construction of 552 classroom blocks, boreholes, toilets and furniture in the state.

He added that 42 nomadic schools have been constructed to provide access to quality education for the children of nomads and migrant fishermen, noting also that 167 basic literacy centres have been established for adult and non-formal education across the state’s 21 local government areas.