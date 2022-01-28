The Bayelsa State Government has promised to provide psychological and sundry support to a 14-year-old girl impregnated by her father.

Dise Ogbise, coordinator, Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa, on Friday, that some members of the public reported the case.

According to Mrs Ogbise, the man was taken into police custody immediately people reported that the girl was five months pregnant for the father.

NAN gathered at the Ekeki Police Division that the suspect, who hails from Ogani Wily Kaira, Ogoni, Rivers, was arrested following a formal complaint from GRIT.

Mrs Ogbise alleged that the 38-year old man, residing in Yenagoa, had been sexually abusing his own daughter since she was seven.

She said the girl needed a lot of support to enable her to go through the rigours of pregnancy at a very tender age.

“The government will ensure she continues her education. The victim, a Junior Secondary School student who aspires to be a musician, will be assisted to achieve her life goal,” she said.

The coordinator applauded the neighbour who gave GRIT the tip, adding that the man had been violating his daughter and things got worse when the victim’s mother died a few years ago.

She called on residents of the state to be vigilant and endeavour to alert the team, as well as other gender advocacy groups in the state, of any case of girl child violation or molestation.

Mrs Ogbise gave the assurance that GRIT was committed to protecting the rights of the girl child.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident, saying the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

(NAN)