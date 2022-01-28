Report Magomago, a reporting website for corruption supported by the United State in partnership with some faith-based religious groups, was launched in Lagos on Friday.

Magomago, in local parlance, means corruption, misconduct, and the absence of fair play.

The website was launched in the Ikoyi area of Lagos to take a “harder stance against corruption,” Claire Pierangelo, the U.S. Consul General in Nigeria, said.

Ms Pierangelo said the initiative is part of the U.S effort to fight corruption and “it’s now time for Magomago to die out.”

Report Magago is an Initiative of the Interreligious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria (ICACN) in collaboration with the Strength in Diversity Development Centre (SDDC) and the Remedy for Religious Persecution and Discrimination (RRPD), a faith-based organisation.

She described corruption as a “central issue in a relationship between the United States and Nigeria.”

“In 2016, we help to bring together religious leaders from both Christian and Muslim faith and later that year, these groups formed a coalition called the religions leaders anti-corruption community which has not become the Interreligious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria (ICACN),” she said.

She said the cross-faith program is primarily to eliminate corruption in the country.

A Bishop, Emmah Isong, said another name for corruption is sin.

He said many people who are corrupt came into the system by swearing with the Bible and Quran.

Mr Isong urged religious institutions to kick against corruption by preaching it constantly to their followers.

Shefiu Abdullareem, a co-founder of the initiative, said the project is an “awakening call to bring corruption down.”

The Muslim cleric said they have been to about 19 states to engage people and ensure that people understand the danger of engaging in corruption.

“We need to report this, we need to talk, this platform is for every Nigerian to talk and not keep silent about corruption,” he said.

In his speech, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, urged Nigerians to take the fight against corruption beyond public officers.

The speaker said that when people talk about fighting against corruption, they tend to target public officer holders.

He said that the fight is for all Nigerians, adding that there is a need to look inward.