Nigeria on Thursday recorded 87 new coronavirus infections across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in the latest update on its website, said the country’s infection toll from the disease has increased to 252,840 cases, while the fatality toll still stands at 3,134.

While the number of active cases has increased to 21,315, the disease centre noted that a total of 228,404 people have been discharged nationwide since the outbreak two years ago.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 25 new cases, followed by Rivers, with 16 cases.

FCT also reported 15 cases, while Delta and Edo State in the South-south reported nine and seven cases respectively.

Also, Gombe State reported five cases, followed by Nasarawa and Bauchi states with four and three cases respectively.

The trio of Kano, Oyo and Borno states reported a single case each.