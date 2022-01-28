A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Danu, has given out money and other items to some northerners in the entertainment industry.

Mr Danu made made the donation through his non-governmental organisation, Nasiru Haliru Danu (NHD) Foundation, which hosted the artistes from the northern part of the country, at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Wednesday.

At least 30 new laptop computers and mobile studios were given to some of the artistes who attended the event themed “Year 2022 Night of Recognition and Empowerment of the Entertainment Community.”

The event was witnessed by some dignitaries including four ministers, namely the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Also in attendance was a former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai.

Reminiscing his relationship with Mr Danu, Mr Buratai said he is not surprised at the APC chieftain’s widely acclaimed act of generosity as he (Danu) had displayed it through the mentorship of his son.

While Mr Abubakar described Mr Danu as a “people’s person,” Mr Amaechi praised his philanthropic gesture.

On his part, Mr Keyamo said Mr Danu is a die-hard lover of the entertainment industry and that he has spoken about the industry during several meetings with him.

He said the NHD Foundation founder’s philanthropic activities aided the acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari in the entertainment industry in the run-up to the 2015 General Elections.

“Before trying to organise his philanthropic activities into something this formal, he has done far more than this.

“Anytime we sit together, he always talks about the entertainment industry. He rallied the entertainment industry behind President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015,” Mr Keyamo said.

Mr Malami presented the gifts to the entertainers, who also performed at the event.