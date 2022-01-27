The Ogun Assembly has summoned two former local government chairmen and another official over alleged infractions observed during the consideration of Auditor-General’s reports on Odeda, Odogbolu and Remo North council areas.

The House Committee Chairman on Public Account, Musefiu Lamidi, listed those summoned to include: a former Chairman of Remo North Local Government, Abayomi Soyemi and his Odogbolu counterpart, Olaniyi Opanuga.

Mr Lamidi explained that the invitation, slated for February 3, was to allow the former chairmen to make further clarifications on some grey areas contained in the audit queries on the financial reports of the councils.

He said the infractions happened when they were chairmen of the local government councils.

Mr Lamidi further stated that the committee was also considering invitation to Tope Oyekan, currently serving in Ikenne local government council, to appear before the lawmakers.

The lawmaker said the official had shunned the lawmakers’ previous invitations and was also alleged of insubordination by the office of the Auditor-General for Local Government.

He decried what he called flagrant violation of the financial regulations, including inappropriate retirement of payment vouchers and unrestricted/questionable expenditures, among others, by some past political office holders and council officials.

The lawmaker noted that the development had led to the various infractions noticed in the audit report.

He tasked local government officials to adhere strictly to the principles of accountability and transparency, especially in the financial records of the councils.

Mr Lamidi warned that appropriate sanctions would be meted out on any official found to have engaged in any financial mismanagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had considered the audit reports of local government councils from 2014 financial year to 2019 financial year.

NAN also reports that other members of the committee include Messrs Sola Adams, Ganiyu Oyedeji, Kunle Sobukanla, Yusuf Amosun, Kemi Oduwole and Yusuf Adejojo . (NAN)