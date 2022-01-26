The police in Anambra State have declared 21 people wanted over their alleged involvement in the killing of two persons in Ogwuaniocha, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The police also accused the persons of complicity in the disappearance of Oliver Nnaji, the traditional ruler of Ogwuaniocha.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed on Wednesday in a statement in Awka.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the slain persons as Anthony Nwanasor and Ikenna Ugochukwu.

The police gave the names of the wanted persons as Okwudili Ogana, Chidi Ekpendu, Chukwunonso Udom, Amaechi Akachukwu, Emmanuel Ejiofor, Christian Udeze, Chikezie Onwuka (Osy Torture), Iweka Odogwu and Chimezie Okonkwo (Danger).

Others are Onochie Nwabugwu aka (Young PG), Anayo Ubadi (Agunechimba), Chibueze Egwenu, Charles Obi, Aboy Udom, Chinedu Nwonani, Onyebuchi Umuna (Omeke), Ifeanyi Mbanugo (Acid), Sunday Osadebe, Nduba Chibuzor, Amechi Adama and Azuakonam Anyakodia.

The police appealed to the public to report to the nearest police station any useful information on the wanted person.

The police spokesperson quoted the commissioner of police in Anambra as saying that the command would ensure the suspects are apprehended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the 71-year-old traditional ruler, Mr Nnaji was reportedly abducted from his palace on November 15, 2021.

(NAN)