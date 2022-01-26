The police in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south, have arrested three persons in connection with Saturday’s botched abduction at Esiso Street, Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Warri on Wednesday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, stated that the victim (name withheld) reported the incident to the police and narrated how he escaped from his assailants.

He stated: “At about 2130hrs on January 22, a kidnap victim reported that he was kidnapped on Esiso Street, Agbarho.

“He further explained that he escaped from his abductors, while they were transferring him into another vehicle.

“On January 23, the victim spotted one of the hoodlums and immediately alerted the Agbarho Divisional Officer (DPO), CSP Samuel Ogwa.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised and led operatives to the area, where one Godstime Rufus, 22, was arrested,” he said.

Mr Edafe added that Mr Rufus later led the operatives to their hideout, where two other suspects, including Stanley Efeme, 21, and Davidson Esiso, 35, were arrested.

He said the matter was currently being investigated and that the suspects would soon be arraigned.

Abduction for ransom has been on the increase in several states across Nigeria.

There have also been mass abductions of students of late in some states in the country.

