The Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has ordered its members to embark on a three-day warning strike from 12 midnight on February 1, 2022, over unmet demands by the Lagos State Government.

NUAHP is a coalition of other category of health workers apart from medical doctors and nurses.

The union gave the directive in a statement signed by the chapter’s assistant secretary, Sode Adegbenro, noting that the government has failed to acknowledge and approve the implementation of its demands.

This is coming one week after PREMIUM TIMES reported that the union issued a 21-day ultimatum, accusing the government of persistent inequity in the health sector and threatening to down tools should the government fail to meet the demands.

Directive

The statement by the union reads in part; “Despite all efforts by the leadership of the union to get the Lagos State Government to approve and begin immediate implementation of our demands in order to avert the impending strike and thereby sustain the harmonious relationship that has long existed between the union and its employers, we have painfully noticed unresponsiveness and at best tardiness on the part of the government.

“The Lagos State Government seems to have equated our apparent long-suffering and determination to put the interest of our clients above our own interests as much as possible, to a sign of weakness.”

The union warned its members against ‘sabotage’, saying non-compliance to the directive will not be tolerated.

“The leadership of the union will set in motion task force to ensure compliance,” it noted.

It also added that all health workers under the union are to converge on the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, for an emergency congress on Thursday over the impending strike and associated matters

Ultimatum

The union had resolved at a meeting held on January 6, 2022, to issue the ultimatum due to what it described as the observed unresponsiveness of the state government to “lingering issues.”

The union in a statement highlighted 13 of the issues in the ultimatum, which include the nonclinical call duty allowances and commencement of full payments; non-Implementation of full Consolidated Health Salary Scale (CONHESS), improved welfare and working conditions, and payment of hazard allowance for all members.

About NUAHP

NUAHP is made up of professionals across clinical sections such as pharmacists, physiotherapists, laboratory scientists, radiographers/imaging scientists, dental technologists, and other related professionals.