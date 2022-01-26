The House of Representatives has condemned the resurgence of military coups in the West African Sub-region.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said with high apprehension the frightening emerging trend of military coups in the West African sub-region, the most recent coup in Burkina Faso being part of a resurgence of ‘’a Coup Culture’’ in West Africa.

He noted that for the fourth time in only six months, ”violence had facilitated the transfer of power in West Africa with Guinea, Mali, which is twice in the past 17 months, and Chad”.

He added that ”this had seen new leaders emerge from their respective militaries and Burkina Faso a few days ago, witnessed the overthrow of President Roch Kabore”.

Mr Ihonvbere, a professor of political science, stated that such illegal takeover of power from democratically elected governments violates several national constitutions, international conventions and protocols established by multilateral organisations, donors and development partners.

He noted that since Nigeria, the traditional power house in the sub-region transitioned from military to civilian in 1999, there had been a strong sense that the days of military coups were effectively over.

He however stated that with the emerging trend, that positive trajectory was now being reversed with the rather quick successive coups in the aforementioned countries.

He said coups subvert political processes, promote tensions and violence, suffocate democratic spaces, suppress basic freedoms, contain civil society and promote corrupt undemocratic governance.

The lawmaker said if the trend was not immediately and firmly checked, it could erode the democratic achievements made thus far and distort the emerging culture of constitutionalism.

Mr Ihonvbere added that it would also promote opportunistic and undemocratic actors in the region, and by extension the continent.

The House however urged the federal government to strongly condemn the coups, impose strong sanctions, and mobilised other nations and stakeholders to impose very extensive sanctions.

It also urged civil society organisations across the sub-region and internationally to condemn coups, support civil society, political parties, and parliaments to work for the immediate restoration of democratic governance in the affected Nations.

The House also called on the UN and its agencies as well as the international community to impose total sanctions on those countries where coups d’état have taken place in West Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2021 alone, there were four successful military takeovers across the continent in Chad, Mali, Guinea and Sudan.

On January 23, soldiers staged a coup in Burkina Faso, overthrowing President Roch Kabore.

(NAN)