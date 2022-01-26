Another student of Omole Junior Grammar School, Ojodu, who was involved in the Ojodu truck accident in December, 2021, has died.

The Junior Secondary School 2 student, identified as Earnest Ibeh, died on Monday night at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where he was reportedly admitted on January 1.

Ganiu Lawal, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Education, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

According to Mr Lawal, the government was not aware of the deceased’s involvement in the accident until December 31, 2021, when his condition reportedly became critical.

He said: “We got the information about his involvement in the accident on December 31, 2021 because his parents chose to treat him at home.

“Immediately they informed us, he was admitted on January 1, 2022 at LASUTH.”

He confirmed that the fatalities recorded from the accident now stand at three, following the death of two other students at the scene of the accident in December.

The spokesperson added that two students of the 12 who sustained injuries in the accident are still hospitalised.

He said: “We only have two students who are recuperating there now. They have had surgery and being treated but according to the doctors they must have a bed rest before they will be discharged.

“We did all we could to save Ibeh, after his surgery, he was stable before he later gave up on Monday night.”

Backstory

On December 7, 2021, a truck lost control and rammed into students who were on their way home outside Ojodu Grammar School, along Isheri Road, before Ojodu Police Station.

Those affected by the accident are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Omole Junior High School.

Reports shared widely online had initially speculated that at least 17 students were killed in the accident, but police authorities confirmed that two students died on the spot, while 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries.

A day after the incident, the chairperson of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun Odunmbaku, confirmed the identity of the two students as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

Corpses of the deceased were taken to the morgue, while the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

According to the police, the two students that died were students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson in the state, said the incident, which happened around 2:15 p.m., involved a DAF truck with Registration number APP 438 YA, and driven by one Bolaji Kabiru.

Shutdown of schools

In response to the accident, the Lagos State government ordered the shutdown of the schools, including Babs Fafunwa Millennium Junior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Ojodu High School, all within the same compound.