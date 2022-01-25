The Bauchi Emirate Council has suspended the title of ‘Jakadan Bauchi’ conferred on a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The council said the decision was due to the recent crisis in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Area, where Mr Dogara hails from.

Anouncing the development at a press conference in Bauchi on Monday, the ‘Galadiman Bauchi’ and district head of Zungur, Sa’idu Ibrahim, said “the Emirate Council decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of case by the court.

“You may recall that on 4th January, 2022, the Emirate expressed its stand on the incidences in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa on the 30 and 31 December 2021.

“We condemned the incident and described it as barbaric misleading and called on the government to investigate, fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book, Mr Ibrahim said.

“At the recent council meeting, we reviewed the case again and expressed our dismay on one of the sons of the area, a stakeholder and our traditional titleholder who was mentioned as one misleading the people and perpetrating the incident.

“More surprisingly, he did not sympathise or show any signs of remorse to what happened to their royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass,” the council official said.

Observers view the decision of the council as political. Mr Dogara, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been having a running battle with the Governor of the state, Bala Mohammed, leading to his return to APC in 2020.

Residents of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa had protested against a plan by the state government to co-host the 21st memorial lecture of Peter Gonto, a man considered a divine king by the Sayawa ethnic group in Bauchi.

Before the event, youth groups from Tafawa Balewa , believed to be loyalists of Mr Dogara , organised a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi to oppose the gathering.

But the state government insisted on holding the gathering which eventually ended in chaos.

The convoys of Governor Bala Mohammed, the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, and that of Dass, Bilyaminu Othman, were attacked by angry residents in the chaos.

The state government blamed Mr Dogara for the disruption of the event as a result of which the emirate council has sanctioned him.