A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi, has appealed to the South-east region to support the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in 2023.

Mr Dokpesi, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees and media mogul, made the appeal on Monday in Umuahia, while addressing the leadership of Abia PDP on the need for the region to rally round Mr Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Dokpesi gave assurance that Mr Abubakar, if elected president, would be in office for only one term of four years and thereafter pave the way for an Igbo person to succeed him.

He said he believed the South-east is competent and qualified to rule the country, and denied ever having a contrary opinion as erroneously reported in the media some years ago.

He said the agitation for a president of Igbo extraction was appropriate, saying that the region has suffered marginalisation and needed to be given the opportunity.

He said Mr Abubakar, if elected president, would work to ensure the realisation of the agitation, assuring the people that he (Dokpesi) would stake his life for the project.

He said it was expedient for PDP’s presidential flag bearer to come from the north in order for the zone to complete its remaining one-term, truncated by the death of President Musa Yar’Adua.

He argued that the north had yet to complete its eight-year tenure in line with PDP zoning arrangement, hence the need for Mr Atiku to be given the presidential ticket.

Mr Dokpesi said for the avoidance of doubt and fear of possible betrayal, the agreement for Mr Abubakar to stay in office for one term and handover to the South-east would be documented “in black-and-white”.

He called for greater unity among the PDP members to enable the party to win the election in 2023.

He said the party owed Nigerians the obligation to continue to show exemplary leadership at the centre.

“Nigeria is at the verge of total collapse and it is a duty we owe to salvage the country from the current economic difficulties and protracted security challenges,” Mr Dokpesi said.

He said Mr Abubakar has the capacity and competence to tackle the nation’s multi-dimensional challenges.

In a response, the Abia PDP Chairperson, Allwell Asiforo, said the chapter would take the message home and make its position known at the appropriate time.

Mr Asiforo described Mr Atiku as a great man, who has made “huge contributions toward good governance and the growth of democracy in the country”.

Mr Abubakar was the vice president under the PDP administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

(NAN)