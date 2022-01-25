The abducted mother of a Kano lawmaker, Isyaku Ali, has regained freedom after payment of a N40 million ransom.

Bandits abducted Hajiya Zainab on January 12 at her residence in Gezawa local government area of Kano.

Her son, Mr Ali, is a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and is now the majority leader in the House.

The lawmaker on Tuesday morning confirmed the release of his mother to Solacebase Newspaper. According to the newspaper, “his mother regained freedom after the payment of N40m.”

The lawmaker said he and others were on their way to pick her up in Jigawa State where she was released by her abductors.