The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Abiodun Alabi, on Monday assured the residents of the state of visibility policing to keep the state safe from criminals.

Mr Alabi while presenting his policing template and strategy during the handing over ceremony at the Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja said that the presence of police would deter criminals in the society.

Mr Alabi, who took over from Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, added that Lagos State is a familiar turf to him having served in the state for many years in different capacities.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I welcome everyone here to my media briefing as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

“It has become necessary to bring to the fore my template and policing vision.

“Visibility policing and dominance of security space by ensuring the presence of policemen at all times to deter criminals as a preventive measure.

“We will ensure that the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) is encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ concerns.” he said.

The new CP said there would also be respect for fundamental human rights by ensuring that no breach of human rights will be tolerated under his command and watch.

“Our men’s conduct while discharging their duties must be in conformity with our professional ethics especially with issues of corruption and extra judicial killing and act of incivility to members of the public.

“We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence led community policing.

“Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be encouraged to meet regularly with non-state actors to ensure common problems confronting their various areas of responsibilities are collectively addressed.” he said.

Mr Alabi, however, added that he would be open to constructive criticisms as it would help improve the policing structure in the state.

“I will not be allergic to constructive criticisms but will see it as an information to rejig our security architecture for our policing strategy.

“Therefore, I will encourage collaboration with the fourth estate of the realm and appeal that issues concerning our policing policies in the state are brought to my knowledge promptly.

“I will also endeavour to hold parleys with journalists where solutions will be tabled and addressed in amicable manners.” he said.

The Lagos police boss said there would be dedicated lines to get feedback from the public while new patterns of crime would be monitored and mapped out.

“Some dedicated lines will be rolled out to members of the public for accessibility and feedback to members of the public on issues of our common safety and security.

“The trends and patterns of crime will continually be monitored to ensure crime mapping of the state to enable us devise appropriate crime preventing strategies.” he said.

Mr Alabi further read the riot act to warring factions in the state when he said gang disturbance would be holistically addressed and those found culpable would face the consequences of their actions.

The CP said he would also strengthen interagency collaboration and synergy with a robust and healthy relationship with heads of security agencies in Lagos State in the management of the state.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission for considering him fit to be deployed to Lagos State.

Mr Alabi commended the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for his operational dexterity.

He said that he would anchor his programmes on those established by Mr Odumosu, consolidate on them and emplace the necessary strategies at ensuring that Lagos State in no distant time meets our security aspirations and yearnings as a people.

“I promise to work assiduously with all officers and men of the command to make Lagos safer and more secured for investment and habitation.” he said.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who is now an Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Federal Operations, further solicited support for the new CP adding that policing is a collective responsibility.

“Police job is not a one man job but a collective one. I will attribute my accolades to my officers and the people for their support.

“I solicit for same support to be extended to the new CP especially now that we are going into the political clime.

“There will be so much challenges so I want your support for him. We cannot see ourselves without the members of the public.

“Members of the press, keep on doing your investigative report as it assists us in doing our job ” he said.

Mr Odumosu further commended IGP Usman Alkali Baba for giving him the opportunity to serve in the command and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support.

(NAN)