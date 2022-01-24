A State High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, last week, ruled that the Nigerian government violated the fundamental human rights of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, when Nigerian soldiers invaded his home in the state in September 2017.
The court ordered the government to pay N1 billion as damages to Mr Kanu and also apologise to him publicly for the invasion.
The court, in the ruling, urged the government to show commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Biafra agitation, championed by the proscribed IPOB.
DOWNLOAD a copy of the court judgement HERE.
