The member representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Nasiru Ahmad, has called on the state government to convene a security summit to address the ‘rising cases’ of missing children in the state.

Mr Ahmad said this on Saturday, following the murder earlier in the week of Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old schoolgirl, by her teacher.

The lawmaker said he has petitioned the National Assembly over the disappearance and killing of children in his constituency.

Nassarawa Local Government Area has seen cases of disappearance of children rise, with one John Onne recently sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping a child.

Mr Ahmad, who spoke during a condolence visit to Hanifa’s family, said his petition requested the House of Representatives to prevail on the federal government to take drastic measures to arrest the phenomenon.

“I have already petitioned the National Assembly and followed it with another moves to convene a security summit that will see chief imams, pastors, district and village heads coming together to tackle the disturbing scenario,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Ahmad said the number of missing children in his constituency ‘is alarming’ and called for immediate action to curtail it.

“We cannot fold our hands and allow children being stolen and even killed by some disgruntled elements who are hell-bent on creating chaos and uncertainty amongst us. We must take all necessary measures to stop it,” he said.

“Let me assure you that this matter of Hanifa Abubakar would never be swept under the carpet. We will follow it to its logical conclusion and ensure justice to the deceased Hanifa.

“That is why I have written a personal petition to the National Assembly to have the full support of my colleagues in fighting this troubling scenario disturbing my federal constituency,” he said.

Mr Ahmad said he would suspend most of his activities to ensure that the security summit is quickly convened and achieves the desired results.