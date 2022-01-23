Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State says his administration has attracted over N2 billion in alumni contribution across the state since the review of the education policy.

Mr Oyetola, who was represented by Folorunso Oladoyin, Commissioner for Education, made the disclosure on Saturday at the 60th anniversary of St. John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, organised by the Old Students Association, at the school playing ground.

“Since the reform of education policy that we carried out, we have attracted over N2 billion intervention fund from old students across the state.

“We thank you for your quick intervention in the structural renewal of your school infrastructures.

“We are immensely grateful that you heeded our call for a partnership between the government and all stakeholders in the education sector to move education to the next level.

“Our vision is to deliver 21st-century education that will make our students to be globally competitive, we realise that the four legs on which education stands like a table must corporate and work together.

“I agree with the Lord bishop on the level of rot in public education, it has been cumulative over the years and the improvement will not be a sudden flight, it will be gradual steps.

” We have introduced policies that are impacting education which will attract public schools to the middle and upper class,” he said.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Anniversary, Gbenga Adefaye, said the association was not happy with the way the past administration practically destroyed education by decentralising schooling in Osun.

Mr Adefaye, however, commended the governor for restoring the name and uniform and collaborating with stakeholders to transform the school.

In his benediction, Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Catholic Church, John Oyejola, charged the government to revamp public education for the sake of the common man since politicians no longer send their children to public schools.

”We went to public school and we had quality education. Today, those in government do not send their children to public schools, but missionary or private schools.

“It is unfortunate that the Europeans came and plan a good future for us, but we cannot replicate same for our children.

“We must rise for the youths. The building built by government are already dilapidated while those built by missionary still stand. We must learn to begin to do the right thing for the benefit of the youths,” he said.

Also, Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate) to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the school has set the pace by contributing to restoring the lost glory of the school.

(NAN)