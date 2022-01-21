A Magistrate Court in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Thursday, remanded in prison Elizabeth Joseph, the mother of Joshua Joseph, an SS3 Student of Toyan High School, Ere, who allegedly hired thugs to beat up his son’s teacher.

Mrs Joseph and her husband, Oyedele, were charged with assault occasioning harm, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

B.O Abdul Salam, the magistrate, having listened to the charges, agreed that the case is a bailable offence but ruled that the suspects be remanded in a correctional facility.

The judge expressed disappointment over the attitude of parents who follow their wards to school to attack teachers for disciplining their children.

Mr Joseph was sent out of class by his teacher to cut his hair, but on his return, came back with his mother and thugs and allegedly beat up the teacher.

This happened after the State Government had directed parents to sign an undertaking on behalf of their wards, in view of incessant attacks on teachers and unnecessary clash among themselves in groups.

In her ruling, the Magistrate said, “Why are these children attacking their teachers? If something drastic measure is not taken, these are the kind of youths that will become a menace not only to their teachers, but also to police officers and court officials if they get a judgement that is not satisfactory to them.

“If my parents had followed me to my school to fight my teachers will I be on this bench today?”

The magistrate directed that the suspects be remanded in Abeokuta and Ilaro Correctional Home, while the student and other thugs currently at large be produced by the next court sitting.

The case was adjourned till February 15 .