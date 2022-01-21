The Jigawa State High Court in Birnin Kudu has sentenced two men to life imprisonment and 10 years in jail respectively for rape and attempted rape.

The spokesperson of the state’s Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, disclosed this in a statement from Dutse, the state capital, on Friday.

Mrs Baba-Santali named the convicts as Musa Mu’azu and Haruna Ali.

The court on January 18 convicted Mr Mu’azu of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Mr Mu’azu, a resident of Birnin Kudu town, was caught while coming out from an uncompleted building with the victim.

The statement said “upon inquiries by the person who saw the defendant with the victim, the defendant confessed to have taken her to the building and had illicit sexual intercourse with her.

“However, the defendant pleaded for the issue to be covered up. The case was reported to the police and investigation pursued.

“The defendant during police interrogation confessed to have committed the offence of rape but denied the charges on arraignment.

“The prosecution in establishing the case called four (4) witnesses and tendered three exhibits, while the defendant testified in his defence.

Delivering judgement, the judge, Musa Ubale, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment for the offence of rape

In the other case, Mr Ali bagged 10 years for attempted rape of a seven-year-old girl

The convict had dragged the girl to a nearby farm and was attempting to rape her when he was caught.

Mrs Baba-Santali said Mr Ali, a resident of Yarwa in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state, was arrested at the scene of the crime.

She said Mr Ali confessed to have attempted to have sexual intercourse with the girl (name withheld).

The prosecution tendered medical report, which stated that there was no penetration as the girl’s hymen was intact and normal, the official said.

The prosecution further called five witnesses and tendered two exhibits, while the defendant testified in his defence and closed his case, she added.

“The judge, Mr Ubale, also on January 18, held the prosecution successfully proved the case of an attempt to commit rape beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine,” the statement said.